Punjab farmers stage protest at Jantar Mantar

Scores of farmers from Punjab on Monday gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest against the Centre and press for their demands, including equal distribution of water and implementation of the Minimum Support Price scheme.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2023 14:09 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 14:05 IST
Scores of farmers from Punjab on Monday gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest against the Centre and press for their demands, including equal distribution of water and implementation of the Minimum Support Price scheme. Five farmers' unions from Punjab staged the protest amid heavy police presence. A delegation of farmers also submitted a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to officials concerned. In their memorandum, the farmers urged Modi to ensure proper distribution of water for their agricultural activities and ensure implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme, as promised by the Centre, at the earliest. Jarnail Singh, a protesting farmer from Punjab's Tarn Taran district, said, ''Our demands are the same. We need better distribution of water for the farmers... for the state. ''All the water is going to Rajasthan and Delhi. What will the Punjabi farmers do? The government has also not done anything on MSP on wheat and pulses. Our families are suffering.''

