Left Menu

Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 82.16 against US dollar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2023 16:13 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 15:58 IST
Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 82.16 against US dollar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The rupee pared its initial gains to settle 10 paise down at 82.16 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking the weak sentiment in the domestic equity market and unabated foreign fund outflow.

Traders said fall in crude oil price and weaker dollar against major currencies, however, restricted the fall of the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened stronger at 81.78 against the American currency and touched a low of 82.20 during intra-day. It settled at 82.16 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a loss of 10 paise over its previous close of 82.06.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.37 per cent to 104.19.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 1.72 per cent to USD 81.36 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 897.28 points or 1.52 per cent to end at 58,237.85, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 258.60 points or 1.49 per cent to 17,154.30.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,061.47 crore, according to exchange data. Investors were trading cautiously as they were concerned over the developments following the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank in the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023