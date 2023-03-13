Meghalaya: BSF nabs two persons smuggling betel nuts worth Rs 90 lakh

Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) seized a truck carrying processed betel nuts worth Rs 90 lakh from the bordering area of East Jaintia Hills district, BSF said in a statement on Monday. The operation was carried out by the 172 Battalion of the BSF on Sunday. Two persons were also arrested in connection with the case, the BSF said in the statement.

Both the arrested persons are residents of Assam's Karimganj and were intercepted while they were coming from Kalain area. "Acting on a specific tip-off on March 12, 2023, vigilant troops of 172 Bn BSF Meghalaya intercepted a truck carrying a huge quantity of betel nuts worth Rs 90 Lakhs from the bordering area of East Jaintia Hills district. Both the persons were apprehended and betel nuts were seized as they could neither justify the presence of a huge quantity of betel nut in the truck nor they could produce any valid documents regarding the consignment," BSF said.

The arrested persons and seized items were handed over to Umkiang Police Station for further action. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)