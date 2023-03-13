Left Menu

Meghalaya: BSF nabs two persons smuggling betel nuts worth Rs 90 lakh

Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) have seized a truck carrying huge quantities of processed betel nuts worth Rs 90 lakhs from the bordering area of East Jaintia Hills district, BSF said in a statement on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 18:54 IST
Meghalaya: BSF nabs two persons smuggling betel nuts worth Rs 90 lakh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) seized a truck carrying processed betel nuts worth Rs 90 lakh from the bordering area of East Jaintia Hills district, BSF said in a statement on Monday. The operation was carried out by the 172 Battalion of the BSF on Sunday. Two persons were also arrested in connection with the case, the BSF said in the statement.

Both the arrested persons are residents of Assam's Karimganj and were intercepted while they were coming from Kalain area. "Acting on a specific tip-off on March 12, 2023, vigilant troops of 172 Bn BSF Meghalaya intercepted a truck carrying a huge quantity of betel nuts worth Rs 90 Lakhs from the bordering area of East Jaintia Hills district. Both the persons were apprehended and betel nuts were seized as they could neither justify the presence of a huge quantity of betel nut in the truck nor they could produce any valid documents regarding the consignment," BSF said.

The arrested persons and seized items were handed over to Umkiang Police Station for further action. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023