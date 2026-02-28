Left Menu

Adani Green Energy Amplifies Wind Power in Khavda

Adani Green Energy has operationalised a 185 MW wind power project in Khavda, Gujarat, boosting its total renewable capacity to 17,472.2 MW. The project is managed by Adani Green Energy Twenty Five C Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary, with power generation commencing in March 2026.

Adani Green Energy, through its subsidiary Adani Green Energy Twenty Five C Ltd, has launched a wind power project in Khavda, Gujarat. The facility, with a capacity of 185 MW, became operational effective March 1, 2026, marking a significant milestone in the Adani Group's renewable energy expansion.

This commissioning increases the total operational renewable energy generation capacity of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) to 17,472.2 MW. Regulatory filings indicate that necessary clearances were received permitting the start of power generation.

The activation of this project consolidates AGEL's position as a leading player in the renewable energy sector, further supporting India's transition towards sustainable energy solutions.

