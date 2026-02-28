Left Menu

Boosting India's High-Speed Rail: A Domestic Manufacturing Revolution

The delay in importing tunnel boring machines (TBMs) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project has prompted the Indian government to strengthen domestic manufacturing of high-end equipment. Proposed under the Enhancement of Construction and Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) scheme, this move aims to boost India's infrastructure projects and reduce reliance on imports.

  • Country:
  • India

The delay in the delivery of tunnel boring machines (TBMs) from China for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project has prompted the Indian government to take decisive action. Recognizing the nation's heavy reliance on imported high-end construction equipment, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a scheme to bolster domestic manufacturing.

This initiative, termed the Enhancement of Construction and Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) scheme, was unveiled during the Budget speech. It aims to develop domestic manufacturing capabilities for 'high-value and technologically-advanced' equipment, crucial not only for bullet trains but also for other major infrastructure projects.

Railway officials hope that the move will reduce dependencies and costs associated with imported machinery. With plans to construct several high-speed rail corridors, this strategy seeks to redefine India's infrastructure landscape and promote self-reliance in advanced construction technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

