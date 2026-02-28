Left Menu

Mumbai's Traffic Woes: AI-Powered Solutions on the Horizon

The Maharashtra government plans to introduce an AI-powered traffic management system for Mumbai to tackle severe congestion and improve compliance. Discussions took place in the state assembly following traffic issues highlighted by multiple MLAs. Actions include addressing wrong-way driving and abandoned vehicles, with immediate measures being prioritized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 15:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Maharashtra government is gearing up to implement an AI-driven traffic management system in Mumbai to combat chronic congestion. State IT Minister, Ashish Shelar, disclosed the plan, announcing a forthcoming meeting to refine its framework.

The state assembly addressed traffic problems when BJP MLA Murji Patel highlighted severe congestion in Andheri. Congress's Aslam Shaikh pointed out that wrong-way driving on no-entry roads exacerbates jams and accidents.

Shiv Sena UBT's Varun Sardesai called attention to bottlenecks in key areas like BKC and the Western Express Highway. Shelar, responding to these concerns, revealed that a comprehensive plan involving immediate actions is in development, with the BMC focusing on clearing abandoned vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

