Mumbai's Traffic Woes: AI-Powered Solutions on the Horizon

The Maharashtra government is gearing up to implement an AI-driven traffic management system in Mumbai to combat chronic congestion. State IT Minister, Ashish Shelar, disclosed the plan, announcing a forthcoming meeting to refine its framework.

The state assembly addressed traffic problems when BJP MLA Murji Patel highlighted severe congestion in Andheri. Congress's Aslam Shaikh pointed out that wrong-way driving on no-entry roads exacerbates jams and accidents.

Shiv Sena UBT's Varun Sardesai called attention to bottlenecks in key areas like BKC and the Western Express Highway. Shelar, responding to these concerns, revealed that a comprehensive plan involving immediate actions is in development, with the BMC focusing on clearing abandoned vehicles.

