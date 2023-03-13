Left Menu

Centre proposes private charitable hospitals to set up medical colleges

Recently, the Union health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with around 62 well-known charity private hospitals which have not started medical education.

By Shalini Bharadwaj Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has urged the top private charitable hospitals across the country to set up start quality and affordable medical education.

Recently,Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with around 62 well-known charity private hospitals which have not started medical education and asked them to start undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses.. Hospitals include Apollo hospitals, Amrita Hospitals, Anandamayi, Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, Jaslok hospital in Mumbai, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital hospitals had attended the meeting.

"We have urged these widely topmost hospitals to start medical colleges for medical education to Indian students so that they do not go abroad for medical studies," Mandaviya said on Monday. In the meeting, they also discussed about the documentation and criterion of the government related to land, beds etc.

"Some of the norms to enable also relaxed of these charity hospitals to start medical colleges for medical education," he further said. The Minister has also undertaken one round of meeting with hospitals and it is expected that 12- 13 hospitals may start medical education this year. (ANI)

