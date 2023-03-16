Left Menu

Assam: Under-construction bridge collapses in Nagaon, 4 injured

At least four persons were injured after an under-construction bridge collapsed in Assam's Nagaon district on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 16-03-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 22:04 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At least four persons were injured after an under-construction bridge collapsed in Assam's Nagaon district on Thursday. According to the reports, the incident took place in the Kampur area in central Assam's district where the persons, who were engaged in their work on an under-construction bridge over the Kopili river, fell off the bridge after it snapped.

Narendra Kr Shah, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Nagaon district said, "As per preliminary information, four workers were injured in the incident." He said that the injured workers have been rushed to hospital and a report from the Public Work Department (PWD) has been asked. " Narendra Kumar Shah said.

The police officer further said that a probe into the matter will be initiated. On the other hand, the locals alleged that the bridge was constructed using low-quality materials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

