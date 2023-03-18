Two killed in road accident in Assam's Karbi Anglong

At least two persons were killed and two others injured in a road mishap in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on National Highway 39 at Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district along the Assam-Nagaland border on Friday night.

According to the police, a speeding vehicle was heading towards Dimapur in Nagaland and the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a roadside tree. "Two persons who were travelling in the vehicle died and two others were injured in the accident. The injured persons were rushed to hospital," a police officer of Karbi Anglong district said.

The deceased persons were identified as Suraj Ali and Itka Yepto. (ANI)

