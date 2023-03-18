Left Menu

Two killed in road accident in Assam's Karbi Anglong

At least two people were killed and two others injured in a road mishap in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 18-03-2023 16:18 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 16:18 IST
Two killed in road accident in Assam's Karbi Anglong
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least two persons were killed and two others injured in a road mishap in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on National Highway 39 at Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district along the Assam-Nagaland border on Friday night.

According to the police, a speeding vehicle was heading towards Dimapur in Nagaland and the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a roadside tree. "Two persons who were travelling in the vehicle died and two others were injured in the accident. The injured persons were rushed to hospital," a police officer of Karbi Anglong district said.

The deceased persons were identified as Suraj Ali and Itka Yepto. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India
4
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023