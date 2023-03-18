"He's crying for democracy after being rejected by public": JP Nadda slams Rahul Gandhi in K'taka

Intensifying his attack on Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of Indian democracy in London, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Saturday said the leader whose party is being rejected by the public is saying that democracy is "under attack". Nadda's statement came while addressing a gathering in poll-bound Karnataka's Tumakuru.

"The party, whom the public rejects, then its leader says that democracy is in danger. Today Congress is getting wiped out from everywhere and Rahul Gandhi is going to England and saying that India's democracy is under attack. They are mentally bankrupt. People will never forgive them," the BJP leader said. "In Delhi, UP, Bihar, Haryana and Goa Congress has been wiped out. Their performance in the northeast states was abysmal. Now Rahul Gandhi is questioning the democracy of India in England," he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a lecture at Cambridge University in London recently, said, "Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space." The BJP chief also alleged that Rahul Gandhi instigates other countries to intervene in domestic affairs.

"Rahul Gandhi has insulted the people of India and he should apologize for his comment. They instigate other countries to intervene in the affairs of India," Nadda said. Launching a scathing attack on the previous Congress-led UPA government, Nadda said that before 2014, India was leading in corruption.

Before 2014, India was leading in corruption. Scams like 2G, 3G, and Commonwealth were happening, there was corruption in every way," he said, adding that today India is playing its part on the world stage with strength. Lauding Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's government in the State, Nadda said that today Karnataka is number one in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Ease of Doing Business, Innovation Index and Startups.

"Today, Apple products are being manufactured in India," he added. Earlier in the day, Nadda held a roadshow in the district. BJP leader and former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa was also present. (ANI)

