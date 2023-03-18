Left Menu

Russia extends grain deal for 60 days - RBC quotes foreign ministry

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 21:11 IST
Russia has notified all parties to the Black Sea grain deal that the agreement has been extended for 60 days, the RBC media outlet quoted Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying on Saturday.

Earlier, Turkey and the United Nations said the deal had been extended but did not say for how long. A Ukrainian government minister said the extension was for 120 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

