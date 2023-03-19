Left Menu

Two held with gold worth over Rs 1 cr at IGI airport: Customs

Thwarting a smuggling bid, the Customs Air Intelligent Unit, Delhi recently arrested two persons and seized gold, valued at over Rs 1 crore, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

ANI | Updated: 19-03-2023 02:50 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 02:50 IST
Gold Seized by Customs (IGI) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Thwarting a smuggling bid, the Customs Air Intelligent Unit recently arrested two persons and seized gold, valued at over Rs 1 crore, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, officials said on Saturday. The case pertains to March 15. Acting on a tip-off, the air customs at IGI Airport, Terminal-3, intercepted two Indian passengers and recovered over 2 kgs of gold, following a detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the passengers.

The said passengers flew down to the national capital from Dubai. "The officers of Airport Customs, IGI Airport, Terminal-3, New Delhi have booked a case of smuggling of gold on March, 2023 against two Indian National Passengers who arrived at T-3, IGI Airport New Delhi by Flight No. 6E dated March 15. The detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the Pax(s) resulted in the recovery of gold (total weighting 2076.38 grams) having tariff value Rs 1,01,59,934," Customs (IGI) said in a statement.

"The said passengers have been placed under arrest in terms of section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962," it added. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

