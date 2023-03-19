Left Menu

Asansol stampede: BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari arrested, brought to Kolkata

BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari, who was arrested from Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh by Asansol Durgapur Commissionerate, was brought to Kolkata on Saturday late evening.

ANI | Updated: 19-03-2023 05:44 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 05:44 IST
Asansol stampede: BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari arrested, brought to Kolkata
BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari, who was arrested from Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh by Asansol Durgapur Commissionerate, was brought to Kolkata on Saturday late evening. Tiwari, a former mayor of Asansol, was arrested by officers of the Asansol Durgapur Commissionerate in connection with a stampede during a blanket distribution program in December, which claimed the lives of three people.

On December 14, a stampede took place in the Asansol district during a blanket distribution ceremony featuring the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari. Last year, a team from Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate reached Tiwari's residence to investigate the December 14 stampede.

Following the incident, Asansol Police said the blanket distribution programme was organised without seeking necessary permission from the police. "A blanket distribution programme was arranged without seeking permission of the police. A stampede took place at the programme, resulting in the death of 3 people and injuries to five more. We'll investigate the matter and take action," Asansol Commissioner of Police (CP) SK Neelakantam had said following the incident.

BJP had blamed the stampede on a conspiracy by the ruling Trinamool Congress. Speaking to ANI following the incident, BJP leader and Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan said the stampede was the fallout of a conspiracy by the TMC to frame Adhikari. "The TMC has repeatedly tried to frame Suvendu Adhikari," the MP had said. He alleged that some criminals visited the spot after the BJP leader left and triggered the stampede. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain
4
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023