Bank of England would back UBS deal for Credit Suisse -Sky News
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-03-2023 15:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 15:54 IST
The Bank of England has indicated to international counterparts and to Swiss lender UBS that it would back a proposed takeover of Credit Suisse, Sky News reported on Sunday.
The Bank of England declined to comment.
