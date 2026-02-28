EU Leaders Urge Restraint on Iran Situation
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa have expressed deep concern over developments in Iran. They call for maximum restraint and the protection of civilians, emphasizing international law. The leaders vow support for EU citizens in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:11 IST
- Belgium
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa expressed serious concerns on Saturday about the ongoing developments in Iran.
The EU figures have urged all involved parties to exercise maximum restraint to ensure the safety of civilians and adherence to international law.
In a coordinated stance with EU member states, the leaders promised comprehensive support for EU citizens in the region, highlighting the bloc's commitment to consensus and protection in tumultuous areas.