Tragic Family Murder Shocks Delhi: Husband Apprehended

In a shocking incident, Delhi Police have apprehended Munchun Kewat on charges of murdering his wife and three daughters. The gruesome crime occurred at their Samaypur Badli home where the victims were found with their throats slit.

Kewat, who worked as a vegetable seller at Azadpur Mandi, had been on the run since the discovery of the crime on Wednesday. Law enforcement officials tracked him down to Kishangarh, Rajasthan, where he was arrested and brought back to Delhi for further interrogation.

Authorities have registered a case and conducted a thorough crime scene investigation involving forensic experts. The motive behind the tragic incident remains unknown, with investigations ongoing. The deceased were identified as Anita, aged 27, and their daughters aged three, four, and five. The family originally hailed from Patna, Bihar.