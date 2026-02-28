Jammu & Kashmir Clinch Historic Ranji Trophy Victory

In a momentous occasion on the Indian cricket scene, Jammu and Kashmir etched their name in history by winning their maiden Ranji Trophy title. Spectators, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, watched in awe at the KSCA Cricket Ground on Saturday as J&K overcame Karnataka to claim victory based on their first-innings lead.

Omar Abdullah expressed his exhilaration for the team's unprecedented achievement, emphasizing the importance of the win for cricket in the Union Territory. In a series of social media posts, he shared videos of the team's celebrations and remarked on J&K's consistent dominance throughout the five-day clash.

Key performances came from Qamran Iqbal and Sahil Lotra, both scoring centuries in the second inning, reinforcing J&K's commanding lead. As the match concluded with J&K's unrivaled advantage, sports administrators and politicians from the region hailed the victory as a watershed moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)