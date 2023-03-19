Left Menu

Gujarat CM holds review meeting on crop losses due to unseasonal rainfall

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday conducted a comprehensive review of the situation in the state following the unseasonal rains by holding a video conference with the District Collectors from Gandhinagar.

ANI | Updated: 19-03-2023 17:42 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 17:42 IST
Gujarat CM holds review meeting on crop losses due to unseasonal rainfall
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday conducted a comprehensive review of the situation in the state following the unseasonal rains by holding a video conference with the District Collectors from Gandhinagar. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel got the preliminary details of other losses including loss of summer crops and fruit due to this unseasonal rain especially in Amreli, Junagadh as well as Saurashtra-Kutch, Central and North Gujarat.

He also directed the concerned District Collectors to conduct a preliminary survey of agricultural losses in their districts. In this context, the District Collectors gave detailed information that teams have been deployed to survey the damage including crop damage in their district.

The Chief Minister while giving guidance to the District Collectors said that it is necessary to conduct the survey in such a way that no one is wronged in this survey and take appropriate action for payment as per the rules. Patel also said, "The Central Meteorological Department has predicted changes in weather in the coming and hence advance planning for crop protection against the possible changes in the weather should be done."

Not only that, he urged to take precautions and safety measures to avoid human death or animal loss. The Chief Secretary, while guiding the Collectors in this video conference, said that as part of precautionary measures against unseasonal rains, the measures to be taken for crop protection should be taken from the district level through Agri-Advisory in local publicity channels to ensure that the farmers are informed about the weather change in time.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the assessment of seasonal rainfall stated that rainfall of 1 mm to 47 mm in 111 talukas of 27 districts of the state has been registered. Mainly there are 33 talukas of 18 districts, where more than 10 mm of rainfall has been recorded. Not only this, there was unseasonal rainfall in 27 districts from March 5 to March 9. In this video conference, Chief Minister, Pankaj Joshi - Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Kamal Dayani, Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and Relief Commissioners of the concerned departments were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big threat; Olympics-Asia athletes back Paris pathway for Russians, Belarusians and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big t...

 Global
4
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023