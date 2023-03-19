Left Menu

Delhi police issue traffic advisory in view of rally by farmers tomorrow

Delhi Traffic police have given some Instructions to the general public.

ANI | Updated: 19-03-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 23:03 IST
Delhi police issue traffic advisory in view of rally by farmers tomorrow
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sanyukt Kisaan Morcha is organizing a Kisaan Rally on 20 March at Ramleela Ground, New Delhi. As per the organizers, around 20,000 to 25,000 participants are likely to attend the same, who will start coming to Ramlila Ground from the intervening night of 19-20, March 2023. According to Delhi Traffic police, there are some diversions points like Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Minto Road R/L, R/A Kamala Mkt. to Hamdard Chowk, Ajmari Gate, Bhavbhuti Marg, Chaman Lal Marg, Paharganj Chowk

"Traffic restrictions/regulation/diversion may be imposed on 20 March from 9 am on these road stretches and surrounding roads/stretches are Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhambha Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, From Minto Road R/L to R/A Kamla Mkt., Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg ( Delhi gate to Guru Nanak Chowk), R/a Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk, Chaman Lal Marg., Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road, Pahargaj Chowk and R/A Jandewalan, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to Ajmeri Gate," Delhi traffic police said in an advisory. Delhi Traffic police have given some instructions to the general public.

"People are advised to avoid above mentioned Roads/ Stretches. The commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway, Nizamuddin Railway Station and ISBT should leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route. Avail public transport to help decongestion of roads, Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots, and Avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to the normal flow of traffic, in case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the Police," the traffic advisory said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States
3
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big threat; Olympics-Asia athletes back Paris pathway for Russians, Belarusians and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023