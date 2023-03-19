Left Menu

Hyderabad police nab 2 drug transporters, 1 drug peddler

The sleuths of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Langer House Police on Sunday apprehended one drug peddler and two drug transporters who were found in illegal possession of Narcotic Drug (Ganja) at Attapur, under Langer House Police Station limits, Hyderabad.

The sleuths of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Langer House Police on Sunday apprehended one drug peddler and two drug transporters who were found in illegal possession of Narcotic Drug (Ganja) at Attapur, under Langer House Police Station limits, Hyderabad. "Total seized 200 KGs Ganja, 03 Cell Phones and 01 Four Wheeler (EICHER DCM) Bearing No. AP 05 TN 1503 from the instance of the accused persons," the police said.

The arrested persons are identified as C Srinivas Rao (drug transporter), A Sathi Babu, (drug transporter), and Mohd Habeeb (drug peddler). "The drug transporter C Srinivas Rao hailed from Rajahmundry of East Godavari and worked as a driver, while the co-accused Sathi Babu is cleaner and helpful to him," the police said.

The police said, Rao met with two persons, Pandu and Nagesh, natives of Sileru, Andhra Pradesh, wherein they gave him the plan to earn money by transporting Ganja from Rajahmundry to Hyderabad for which they offered to give Rs 1,20,000 for a single trip. "Rao agreed to the deal and Pandu and Nagesh handed over the contraband drugs, weighing 200 Kg, to him.

Further, he along with Sathi Babu supplied the contraband drugs to the peddlers, Mohd Habeeb and Parvez, both residents of Hyderabad. On credible information, Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) with the assistance of Langer House Police Station, Hyderabad apprehended the accused persons and seized (200) KGs of Ganja, (03) Cell phones and (01) Eicher DCM Br. No. AP 05 TN 1503 from the instance of the accused persons," police said.

The apprehended accused persons along with the seized quantity of drugs and other items were handed over to the SHO of Langer House Police Station for further investigation. (ANI)

