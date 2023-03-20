PM Modi lauds Sirsa farmers for leveraging PM Matasya Sampada Yojana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the efforts of farmers of Haryana's Sirsa for showcasing the benefits of PM Matasya Sampada Yojana. The Prime Minister also said that this effort is a symbol of women empowerment.

The Prime Minister was replying to the tweet thread of Sirsa MP, Ms Sunita Duggal regarding the adoption of PMMSY by the local farmers. The Prime Minister tweeted, "While this effort of our farmer brothers and sisters in Sirsa brings forth the benefits of PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, it is also a symbol of women empowerment."

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1637469672370216963?s=20 The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, and National Fisheries Development Board along with the Department of Fisheries, Government of Karnataka, Government of Goa, Indian Coast Guard, Fishery Survey of India, and fishermen representatives is observing the Sagar Parikrama Phase IV which started on 17th March 2023 from Mormugao Port, Goa. Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, and Dr L.

Murugan, Minister of State for Fisheries, AH and Dairying in the presence of Jatindra Nath Swain, IAS, Secretary (Fisheries) launched the Sagar Parikrama Phase-IV Yatra from Mormugao Port, Goa, proceeding along the Uttar Kannada coast, reached Majali from Karwar Port on March 18, followed by journey towards the coastal belt of Uttar Kannada of Karnataka State. Sagar Parikrama Phase IV covered a total of 10 locations in three major coastal districts namely, Majali, Karwar, Belambara, Manki, Murudeshwar, Alvekodi, Malpe, Uchhila, Mangalore and has come to an end on Sunday at Mangalore Townhall, covering other areas such as Malpe Harbour, Uchhila Village and shall continue till Mangalore Townhall. Phase IV program started from Mormugao Port, Goa on March 17 and has come to end on March 19 in Mangalore, informed the government through a release on Sunday.

Sagar Parikrama is a program reflecting the far-reaching policy strategy of the government leading to the direct interaction with fishers and fish farmers to understand the issues of coastal areas and problems related to fishermen.It is being welcomed by fishermen and fish farmers and other stakeholders with an open heart and they see this as an instrument of their development in fisheries sector. Today's program of Sagar Parikrama Phase IV was kickstarted by a warm welcome given to Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying at Malpe Harbour with Dhoomanodhi Chende, Kotakori Singarimebam dance of fishermen, added the release. The community interaction program proceeded by interacting with fishermen, fish farmers, beneficiaries, coast guards regarding their livelihood, food security from fisheries. This interactive session helped fishermen to come out with the issues faced by them and it will help in fisheries development. Fishermen and fish farmer raised issues like those related to supply of Diesel and Kerosene for boats, subsidy, or engine boats for fishing related activities, required support for old fishermen who are not fishing and who need social security, support required for developing fisheries industrial zone in coastal areas of Karnataka etc . Further, beneficiaries requested for events like the Sagar Parikrama in the coming time, support required for availability of sea ambulance, issues related to non-availability of identity certificate for fishermen, fish farmers etc., Also, formation of inter-state coordination committee was discussed.

Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying was very pleased that an interactive session helped fishermen, fish farmers to share their ground realities and experiences and to come out with issues being faced by them. He discussed that the issues will be worked upon for improvement in fisheries sector development and spoke in detail about eliminating the critical gaps in the value chain of fisheries through implementation of schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna and KCC for beneficiaries, fish farmers and fishermen. Approximately, 4000 fishermen, fish farmers and other dignitaries participated in the meeting at Malpe, Harbour Program.

Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying addressed the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna (PMMSY) scheme, other multidimensional activities of blue revolution with a major focus on increasing fisheries production and productivity (for both inland and marine) and its associated activities, including infra development, marketing, exports, and institutional arrangements, etc. He thanked fishermen, fish farmers for sharing their experience and suggesting the mechanisms to augment the fisheries sector development and officials from the Government of Karnataka for streamlining the coordination through the Sagar Parikrama Phase IV. He highlighted that introducing the sea ambulance would be a of great help for our fisherfolks and our fisheries sector can be considered as primary sector. Further, he requested people to come forward and use the benefits of KCC for fish farmers and for allied activities. He also requested volunteers to help in creating awareness of the schemes such as PMMSY, KCC so that the beneficiaries can take benefit of the same. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)