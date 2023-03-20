Amirtpal Singh's uncle, driver surrender before Punjab Police: SSP Jalandhar

In a major development in the crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, the uncle and the driver of pro-Khalistani leader surrendered before the Punjab Police on Sunday night, informed the police. This comes as efforts are underway to nab the 'Waris Punjab De' chief in connection with the Ajnala incident.

SSP Jalandhar Swarndeep Singh confirmed saying, "Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh's uncle and driver surrendered before the Punjab police last night". As per the sources, both of them surrendered themselves in Mehatpur. They reached the police station late at night surreptitiously. The two had come in a Mercedes car, which the police have also seized.

Punjab Police on Saturday launched an operation against Amritpal Singh and his aides. The police said that a total of 112 arrests have been made in the case so far, as 34 were arrested on Sunday. The police also said that the Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was still on the run and a massive manhunt is launched to nab him.

On Sunday, the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab, was extended till Monday noon. Previously the central agency sources informed that Daljeet Singh Kalsi alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, who is an alleged advisor and financer of Amritpal Singh, was arrested by the authorities on Sunday.

The vehicle used by 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh for his escape was also seized by Punjab Police, along with several other vehicles and ammunition. Meanwhile, a heavy police force has been deployed outside Amritpal Singh's residence in Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar. Security has also been enhanced across the state, as per the police.

The police also conducted flag marches in various parts of the state to maintain law and order and instil confidence among people. Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal, on Saturday late evening, confirmed that the radical leader had been declared a "fugitive".

The police action came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala police station on the outskirts of Amritsar last month, demanding the release of one of Amritpal's close aides, Lovepreet Toofan. On February 23, thousands of his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station, flashing swords and high-calibre firearms and threatening the police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man. (ANI)

