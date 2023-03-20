Left Menu

Banks drag FTSE 100 lower as Credit Suisse rescue fails to soothe nerves

London stocks fell 1% on Monday, as banks stretched declines after Swiss lender UBS's weekend deal to rescue rival Credit Suisse failed to stem fears of a global banking meltdown. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 1%, hitting its lowest in more than four months.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-03-2023 15:04 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 14:55 IST
Banks drag FTSE 100 lower as Credit Suisse rescue fails to soothe nerves
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London stocks fell 1% on Monday, as banks stretched declines after Swiss lender UBS's weekend deal to rescue rival Credit Suisse failed to stem fears of a global banking meltdown.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 1%, hitting its lowest in more than four months. Banks slumped 3.2%, extending declines from last week, when they posted their worst weekly performance in more than a year. HSBC and Standard Chartered were among the top losers, shedding 3.2% and 4.3%, respectively.

UBS on Sunday agreeing to buy Credit Suisse for $3.23 billion and actions taken by top central banks to bolster the flow of cash around the world failed to lift investor sentiment. "The scale of the response from central banks at the weekend acknowledges gaps in the system, which will leave many investors unwilling to revisit financial stocks until such time as the full extent of the problem is known," said Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor.

UK's oil and gas index dropped 1.8%, tracking a decline of more than 2% in oil prices. Precious metal miners jumped 5.3%, tracking strength in gold prices as investors fled to the safe-haven metal.

The FTSE 100 has reversed its year-to-date gains, falling more than 2%, as fears of a meltdown in the global banking sector gripped investor sentiment. The more domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index shed 1.4% on Monday.

Along with the U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision on Wednesday, investors will be looking out for February UK inflation data, due on Wednesday, the final pit top to gauge the state of the economy before the Bank of England comes out with its decision on interest rate hikes later in the week. Traders are evenly split between a 25 basis-points hike and the BoE keeping rates at the current level on Thursday.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
3
Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in local shopping centres: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in ...

 India
4
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023