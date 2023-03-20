Left Menu

Unite says 1,400 UK offshore workers to strike 'within weeks'

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-03-2023 15:22 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 15:15 IST
Unite says 1,400 UK offshore workers to strike 'within weeks'
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Some 1,400 UK offshore workers are preparing to strike "within weeks at sites operated by major oil and gas companies, the Unite union said on Monday.

Operators including BP, CNRI, EnQuest , Harbour, Ithaca, Shell, and Total will be affected, Unite said in a news release. The planned action includes offshore workers at Bilfinger UK Limited, Stork construction workers, those at Petrofac Facilities Management Limited on the FPF1 platform and Wood Group UK workers on TAQA platforms.

Several Sparrows Offshore Services workers recently voted to strike at dozens of platforms on the UK continental shelf including those operated by BP and Shell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
3
Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in local shopping centres: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in ...

 India
4
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023