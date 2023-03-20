Left Menu

SBI Mutual Fund buys over 47 lakh shares of HDFC AMC for Rs 757 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 20:33 IST
SBI Mutual Fund buys over 47 lakh shares of HDFC AMC for Rs 757 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SBI Mutual Fund on Monday bought 47.33 lakh shares of HDFC AMC for Rs 757 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), SBI Mutual Fund purchased 47,33,788 shares of the company.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 1,600 apiece, taking the aggregate value at Rs 757.40 crore.

On Monday, shares of HDFC AMC closed 0.17 per cent higher at Rs 1,681 per scrip on the NSE.

In a separate bulk deal, Shrem Infra Structure Pvt Ltd offloaded shares in Shrem InvIT for Rs 178 crore through an open market transaction.

Shrem Infra Structure Pvt Ltd is the sponsor of Shrem InvIT (Shrem Infrastructure Investment Trust).

Shrem Infra Structure sold 1.56 crore shares at an average price of Rs 114 per piece, taking the transaction value at Rs 177.84 crore, as per the data available with the NSE.

Rohit Kapadia and Kairus Shavak Dadachanji A/C Non-Discretionary were the buyers of the shares.

Shares of Shrem InvIT zoomed 8.99 per cent higher to close at Rs 114 on NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023