Odisha farmers take out rally against power sector privatisation, demand free electricity

Hundreds of farmers, under the banner of Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS), on Monday took out a rally and held a demonstration against the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government seeking roll back electricity privatization and providing free electricity to famers in the State.

ANI | Updated: 20-03-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 21:04 IST
Visual from the protest (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Hundreds of farmers, under the banner of Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS), on Monday took out a rally and held a demonstration against the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government seeking roll back electricity privatization and providing free electricity to famers in the State. The famers demonstration led by NNKS convenor Akshay Kumar said, "electricity is free for farmers in some states like Haryana, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Rajasthan, but unfortunately having electricity generating facilities, Odisha's charges huge amount to farmers for agricultural here."

"We demand the Odisha government to provide free electricity to farmers for agricultural in the states like other places," he added. Kumar, from the State government, also sought to repeal the electricity distribution contract with the private company Tata Power and urges it to become the independent body for power supply in the State. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

