Left Menu

Rajasthan police nabs Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Ritik Boxer from Nepal border

Officials of Rajasthan Police have arrested Ritik Boxer, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who carried a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, from the Nepal border, officials said on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 20-03-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 22:48 IST
Rajasthan police nabs Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Ritik Boxer from Nepal border
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Officials of Rajasthan Police have arrested Ritik Boxer, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who carried a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh, from the Nepal border, officials said on Monday. As per police, he has over a dozen firing and extortion-related cases registered against him.

Jaipur Additional Commissioner of Police Kailash Bishnoi in a press briefing said, "three teams were constituted to nab Lawrence Bishnoi's gang member. These teams also got information that Ritik Boxer is going to cross the Nepal border and enter India to carry out a big firing incident in Jaipur. "Acting on the tip-off, as soon as Ritik Boxer entered the border of Raxaul, India from Virganj, Nepal on March 18, a special team of Jaipur police nabbed him and brought him to Jaipur before he was arrested following interrogation," Bishnoi added.

"A case was lodged against him in connection with the shooting at G-Club and for demanding Rs 5 crore from the owner in January," police said, adding that he was wanted in several firing incidents too. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023