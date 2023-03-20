Odisha observes ‘Pakhala Dibasa’

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharemndra Pradhan and many dignitaries Monday greeted the people of Odisha as the state observed the “Pakhala Divas”, a day when the state’s staple food is cherished by one and all. Pakhala Divas is the favourite dish of Odias during the summer season and it is believed it keeps one cool and helps the digestive system.

‘Pakhala’, is a term derived from Sanskrit word ‘Prakhyala’ meaning ‘to wash with water’. Pakhala is also one of the favourite ‘Prasads” of Lord Jagannath. Traditionally Pakhala is prepared by keeping leftover rice in an earthen pot with some water and a small amount of curd/lemon. After 7-8 hours, the rice ferments and turns into a proper Pakhala. There are different types of Pakhala used in Odisha. Taking to twitter, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said: “Pakhala is among the best dishes of Odisha. It is separate in our food diversity. While greeting all on Pakhala Dibas, I called upon all the spread the importance of Odia dishes.” Apart from Patnaik, many political leaders cutting across party lines organised Pakhala feasts during the day and invited guest to celebrate the day, while star hotels also served verities of Pakhala to customers. In Odisha there are are different kinds of Pakhala like Basi pakhala, Saja Pakhala, Dahi Pakhala, Sugandhi Pakhala, Chupuda (squeezed) Pakhala, Mitha Pakhala and others. Along with Pakhala, different side dishes like Dahi-baigan, Kakharu Phula Bhaja, mashed potatoes, fried fish/prawns, Sukhua and Saga Bhaja are served to the people.

