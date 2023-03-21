West Bengal: Man arrested in Malda with illegal arms
The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) arrested a man with illegal arms in Malda on Monday.
The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) arrested a man with illegal arms in Malda on Monday. According to STF, the arrested person was identified as Hayet Ali (35), a resident of Baisnabnagar in Malda. The STF team seized four pipe guns from his possession. The investigation revealed that he was going to deliver the illegal arms to someone.
A case was registered at Baishnabnagar police station, under provisions of the Arms Act. The investigation is underway. (ANI)
