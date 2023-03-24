Left Menu

Lok Sabha passes Budget Demands for Grants amid din

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2023-24 for passage in the House

ANI | Updated: 24-03-2023 07:53 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 07:53 IST
Parliament building. Image Credit: ANI
The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed Demands for Grants authorising expenditure of about Rs 45 lakh crore for 2023-24 by voice vote amid protests by opposition members over their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue. Speaker Om Birla applied for the Guillotine when the House met at 6 pm following two adjournments earlier.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2023-24 for passage in the House amid the din. It was passed amid din and the House was later adjourned for the day. The two Houses of Parliament have been witnessing adjournments over BJP demand for apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the United Kingdom. The opposition has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row.

The second half of budget session began on March 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

