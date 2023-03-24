No one can spoil 'Brand Bengaluru': Karnataka CM

Highlighting the growth story of India's 'Silicon Valley' Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said efforts were made by some people to tarnish the image of the city while adding that no one can spoil the name of 'Brand Bengaluru'. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a multi-speciality hospital here, Chief Minister Bommai on Thursday said,"Brand Bengaluru is world famous, and this city is the fastest growing city among other cities. But some people are trying to tarnish this image."

He said as many as 5,000 scientists come to Bengaluru daily and over 5,000 new vehicles are added every day. There are 400 research and development centres in the city. Bommai said 7,000 CCTV cameras are installed in the state capital under the Safe City Project for the safety of women. Permission has been given for the women employees to work night shifts.

The Chief Minister said, "Bengaluru has been built by Naada Prabhu Kempegowda and we must protect that name. This city brings the highest revenue to the state and a campaign must be launched to protect this brand." Bommai further said 85,000 houses were distributed to people living in slums. Plans are afoot to build 1 lakh houses and nearly 5 lakh houses were being distributed across the State. (ANI)

