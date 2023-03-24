Left Menu

J-K: Lashkar terrorist arrested in Sopore; arms, ammunition recovered

Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation with security forces on Thursday arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist from Sopore and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

ANI | Updated: 24-03-2023 07:58 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 07:58 IST
J-K: Lashkar terrorist arrested in Sopore; arms, ammunition recovered
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation with security forces on Thursday arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist from Sopore and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession. Acting on specific information regarding the movement of terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir Police alongwith the Indian Army (52RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (177 BN) launched a joint cordon and search operation near Peth Seer railway station.

During the search, J-K Police said one suspected person was intercepted who tried to flee from the spot but was arrested tactfully by the joint party. According to police, the man was identified as Umer Bashir Bhat, a resident of Manz Seer linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT. During the search, a hand grenade, pistol, pistol magazine, 15 pistol live rounds and a mobile phone alongwith SIM card were recovered from his possession.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Tarzoo police station. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023