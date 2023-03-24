Left Menu

Miners, banks drag London stock lower at open

London stocks fell at the open on Friday, dragged lower by losses in precious metal miners on weaker gold prices, while banks also extended declines. By 0814 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.9%, extending losses after a near 1% drop on Thursday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-03-2023 13:58 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 13:53 IST
Miners, banks drag London stock lower at open
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London stocks fell at the open on Friday, dragged lower by losses in precious metal miners on weaker gold prices, while banks also extended declines.

By 0814 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.9%, extending losses after a near 1% drop on Thursday. Precious metal miners shed 0.9% in early trade, as gold prices slipped due to a strengthening dollar.

British banks lost 1.8%, falling for a third straight session. Lender Barclays fell 2.8% after HSBC reduced its price target on the stock. The more domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.8%, with UK-listed shares of TUI AG down 9.4% after announcing a capital increase.

Smiths Group rose 1.2% as the industrial technology company upgraded its annual forecast after first-half profit climbed 27%. Meanwhile, data showed British retail sales unexpectedly rebounded by 1.2% in February versus expectations of a rise of 0.2%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023