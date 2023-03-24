Left Menu

Punjab Police to release those persons with minimal role in Amritpal case

Earlier in the day, the State police released as many as 44 persons, who were taken into preventive arrest during the ongoing operation against those trying to disturb law and order in the state, from police custody.

ANI | Updated: 24-03-2023 23:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 23:55 IST
Punjab Police to release those persons with minimal role in Amritpal case
Amritpal Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police on Friday said that they have decided to release those persons who have a minimal role in the Amritpal Singh case. "Punjab Police have decided to release those persons who have a minimum role or were just following Amritpal Singh on religious sentiments," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla said.

Earlier in the day, the State police released as many as 44 persons, who were taken into preventive arrest during the ongoing operation against those trying to disturb law and order in the state, from police custody. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla said that in the larger interest of the public and keeping in view that youngsters should not suffer, Punjab Police have decided to release those persons who have a minimum role or were just following Amritpal Singh on religious sentiments only. As many as 44 persons, who were under preventive arrest were handed over to their family members on Friday, with the promise of good conduct in future.

The development came a day after the announcement by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill that the Punjab Police might release 177 arrested persons from preventive custody. "Notably, a total of 207 persons have been arrested for disturbing peace and harmony in the state, of which, 30 have been found in substantive criminal activities, while, the remaining were under preventive arrest. He had also assured that people involved in baptism and de-addiction will also not be bothered at all," IGP Gill had said on Thursday.

He said that Police teams are doing a thorough screening of remaining persons, who are under preventive arrest, and soon, they will also be released from police custody if they were not found involved in any substantive criminal activities. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police sources on Friday said that the head of the pro-Khalistani outfit Waris Punjab De is suspected to have left for Delhi.

The Punjab Police expressed doubts about Amritpal entering the Delhi border using any vehicle other than a bus. Following the input, Delhi Police went on alert mode and are trying to track Amritpal's movements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023