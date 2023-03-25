Left Menu

Kerala: NCB destroys 337 kg heroin, 3.5 kg Hashish Oil in Kochi

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Kochi dispose off 337 kgs of Heroin and 3.5 kgs of Hashish Oil which were seized during various operations, on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 25-03-2023 07:29 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 07:29 IST
Kerala: NCB destroys 337 kg heroin, 3.5 kg Hashish Oil in Kochi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Kochi destroyed 337 kgs of Heroin and 3.5 kgs of Hashish Oil, which were seized during various operations, on Friday. The drugs were disposed of as per the Government of India notification by incineration at the premises of Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd's Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Plant in the presence of high-level drug disposal committee members, informed Monika Ashish Batra IRS, Deputy Director General (ER).

"We are all assembled here for a drug disposal day. On this day, we disposed of the seized contraband which has been seized either by the State or by any of the Central Agencies or Narcotics Control Bureau. We will be taking of this destruction or we have already started in the virtual presence of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is attending the regional conference in Bengaluru," added Batra. Office of Amit Shah tweeted, "The Ministry of Home Affairs is adopting the approach of 'Bottom to Top' and 'Top to Bottom' in the matters of drugs, all the institutions of the country should move forward by adopting this approach in the matters of drugs".

Today in Kochi we are destroying 337 kgs of Heroin and 3.5 kgs of Hashish oil. This seizure of Heroin has done in March 2021. It was a maritime seizure. Hashish oil was seized in September 2022. It came through a courier, Batra added further. "Many of the southern states and Union Territories are participating in disposing off the drugs. A total of 9200 kilograms of contraband have been destroyed in which the state of Karnataka, in the state of Tamil Nadu, is also participating. It's a very rough value of drugs been destroyed that is 9200 kg is around 12,035 crores," she informed.

The whole destruction procedure is done as per the notification of the Government of India where high-level drug disposal committee members are here, she said. On June 26 last year, which is International drug day. The whole journey of destruction started and till now, a total of 1.30 lakh kgs has been destroyed, informed Monika Ashish Batra IRS, Deputy Director General (ER). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023