CBI arrests two people in WBCSSC illegal appointment case

Central Bureau of Investigation arrested the former Advisor of West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) in an alleged case of illegal appointment of an assistant teacher for Class XI-XII.

ANI | Updated: 25-03-2023 07:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 07:30 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the former Advisor of West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) in an alleged case of illegal appointment of an assistant teacher for Class XI-XII. The arrested person Santi Prasad Sinha, was the then Convener of the five-member Committee as well as the then Advisor of West Bengal Central School Service Commission.

Sinha was produced before the Competent Court at Alipur and was remanded to four days of police custody. Further on Friday, CBI arrested former vice president of a private communications company in the ongoing investigation into the allegations of manipulation of marks of OMR sheets, illegal manipulation in preparation of Panel etc on the part of said the private company in conspiracy with other accused and officials of WBCSSC.

The arrested person Niladri Das was produced before the Competent Court at Alipur and was remanded to three days of police custody. The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

