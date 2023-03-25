Left Menu

Guwahati airport likely to operate more additional weekly flights for summer schedule

"New destinations likely to be added to the list of flights include Bhubaneswar, Goa MOPA, Dehradun, Jodhpur and Coimbatore. Several routes will find additional flights via Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Lucknow and Kolkata", reads the statement.

The Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) here has planned to operate more additional weekly flights for the summer schedule which begins on the last Sunday of March and ends on the last Sunday of October, according to a press statement on Saturday. The statement issued by the LGBIA authority said that, if everything goes as planned, the number of daily flights from the airport will increase from 63 to 72 during the period.

"New destinations likely to be added to the list of flights include Bhubaneswar, Goa MOPA, Dehradun, Jodhpur and Coimbatore. Several routes will find additional flights via Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Lucknow and Kolkata", reads the statement. Reportedly, after the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Guwahati airport witnessed a sharp rise in terms of air traffic movement and passengers.

The top three airlines which forecast the highest weekly operations during the summer schedule are Indigo (203 flights), Air Asia (77 flights) and FlyBig (48). Additionally, Bhutan Airlines will be operational from 13th May onwards with its new direct flight weekly two days from Guwahati to Paro.

Notably, LGBIA will be operational with 572 flights from Guwahati during this summer schedule. (ANI)

