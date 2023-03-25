Left Menu

NSG conducts anti-hijack drill at Jammu airport

The drill involved an entire spectrum of events including negotiations with hijackers followed by intervention and overpowering of hijackers by a potent team of NSG, the Public relations officer said.

ANI | Updated: 25-03-2023 14:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 14:44 IST
Soldiers in action during anti-hijack drill carried out at Jammu airport on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A full-fledged anti-hijack drill was conducted by National Security Guard (NSG) at Jammu airport on Friday with activation of Anti Hijack committee at Air Force Station Jammu, a defence PRO said. He said the exercise involved all key stakeholders from the Indian Air Force, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the State government, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), and other key players.

"The drill involved an entire spectrum of events including negotiations with hijackers followed by intervention and overpowering of hijackers by a potent team of NSG," the Public relations officer said. "The exercise gave a unique opportunity to validate processes by inter agencies during such a crisis. An Air India aircraft that landed at Jammu in the afternoon was utilized for the realistic drill. The exercise was successfully conducted bringing valuable lessons and training for all stakeholders," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

