Left Menu

G20 second FWG emphasises on need to manage global inflation and remain vigilant to emerging risks

The second G20 Framework Working Group which met here over the last two days emphasised on the need to step up efforts to manage global inflation and remain vigilant towards emerging financial risks.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-03-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 20:41 IST
G20 second FWG emphasises on need to manage global inflation and remain vigilant to emerging risks

The second G20 Framework Working Group which met here over the last two days emphasised on the need to step up efforts to manage global inflation and remain vigilant towards emerging financial risks. The Framework Working Group meeting which began on Friday was chaired by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran along with the co-chair United Kingdom Chief Economic Advisor to the Treasury, Clare Lombardelli. Around 87 delegates from G20 member countries, invitees, representatives from international organisations attended the meeting. During the two day meet, members discussed and agreed on the way forward for important deliverables for the year including those on macro-economic consequences of food and energy insecurity and climate change, an official release said. ''The discussion on the global economic outlook and risks emphasised on the need to continue efforts to manage global inflation and remain vigilant to emerging financial risks.'' it said. The visiting members deliberated on how food and energy prices remain elevated in many economies affecting vulnerable countries. Ensuring availability and accessibility of critical minerals to facilitate smoother transition as well as generating domestic savings to meet investment needs to boost economic growth was also discussed during the event. A panel discussion on the 'macro-economic impact of climate change and transition pathways' was organised in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates. The session aimed to develop a collective understanding of the challenges facing countries during the climate transition and initiate a discussion on the macro-economics around climate policy action and transition pathways, the release said. A financial literacy programme for farmer-producer organisations, farmers and self-help groups was also organised by the Reserve Bank of India, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023