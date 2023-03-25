Maharashtra Assembly: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis tables CAG report over affairs of BMC

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday tabled a Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report on the affairs of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the past few years. Many irregularities have been mentioned by the CAG in the report and the main part of which was strongly demanded to be presented by the ruling party.

Following this, Fadnavis placed some issues of the report in the House. "The administration of the municipality is completely opaque and corrupt. This report is only about the work of Rs 12,000 crores but the whole work will reveal more shocking things," he alleged.

In the report tabled in the House, it was stated that apart from irregularities during the Covid-19 pandemic, it was found in the inquiry that 20 works were awarded without tender in two separate departments. Following Fadnavis' comments, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said that the Maharashtra government should conduct a CAG inquiry in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, and Pune municipalities.

"We welcome the CAG report, people know about our work. They elected us in the last 25 years. Democracy is being destroyed in the country. We have exposed many scams of Mumbai Municipal Corporation, and yesterday also a scam came to light," he said. "All these scams are happening under the CM. Maharashtra govt should conduct a CAG inquiry in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, and Pune municipalities. "CM" stands for "corrupt man"," Aaditya Thackeray added.

Earlier in February, BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya had hit out at BMC and said he was exposing BMC's "COVID ki KAMAI". He also alleged corruption in procuring Remdisivir injections during the Covid-19 pandemic. While the Maharashtra Lokayukta later in the month exculpated the BMC of any "irregularity" or "non-transparency" in the complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

The Lokayukta order stated, "It has not been established and proved by the complainant that there was any corruption in the purchase of injection Remdesivir by the respondents. It is also not proved that there was irregularity and non-transparency in the purchase of this injection by them." (ANI)

