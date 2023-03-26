Gujarat: DGFT official allegedly dies by suicide after arrest by CBI in bribery case

The Joint Director of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) who was detained in a bribery case, died allegedly by suicide on Saturday in Rajkot, the police said. According to the police, the deceased, Jawri Mal Bishnoi was arrested by CBI in a bribery case on Friday.

Police said that Bishnoi was taken to the hospital soon after the incident where the doctors declared him brought dead. Rajkot Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Sudhir Desai, a case of unnatural death has been registered and further investigation is underway.

"Jawri Mal Bishnoi, a joint director in DGFT, Rajkot, was arrested by CBI in a bribery case yesterday. Today morning, he jumped from the window of his chamber and later died at the hospital. A case of unnatural death has been registered, and further investigation is underway," the DCP told the reporters. He further said that Bishnoi was detained in the connection with a case where he was accused of taking a bribe. (ANI)

