Left Menu

Man narrowly escapes wild elephant's attack in Assam's Kamrup

"A wild elephant chased the man and attacked him. But he was luckily saved," Alok Ranjan Deb said.

ANI | Updated: 26-03-2023 08:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 08:27 IST
Man narrowly escapes wild elephant's attack in Assam's Kamrup
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man escaped an attack by a wild elephant in a paddy field in Assam's Kamrup district on Saturday. In a purported video which went viral on social media, a wild elephant was seen attacking the man in a paddy field.

Alok Ranjan Deb, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) of Kamrup district said that a herd of wild elephants was roaming in the area and a local man who was reportedly in a drunken state, had tried to chase an elephant. "A wild elephant chased the man and attacked him. But he was luckily saved," Alok Ranjan Deb said.

However, the man was luckily saved as he did not suffer severe injuries in the incident. The incident took place in the Mousa area under the Bondapara forest range office near Boko in the Kamrup district.

Confirming the incident and the video Dimpi Bora, Divisional Forst Officer (DFO) of Kamrup (West) Division told ANI over the phone that the man received some injury but not severe.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023