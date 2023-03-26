Left Menu

Uttarakhand Congress holds 'Sankalp Satyagraha' to register protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Uttarakhand Congress holds 'Sankalp Satyagraha' to register protest against Rahul's disqualification in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at all the district headquarters including the state headquarters in Dehradun. The protest is "to purify the intellect of the BJP government.", said one of the Congress leader.

ANI | Updated: 26-03-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 21:54 IST
Congress leaders hold protest at Gandhi statue in Dehradun . Image Credit: ANI
Leaders and workers of Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress on Sunday undertook a 'Sankalp Satyagraha' in protest against Rahul Gandhi disqualification from Lok Sabha as part of All India Congress Committee's call to save democracy. The one-day "Satyagraha" was organized by the State Congress in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at all district headquarters including the state headquarters in Dehradun.Party workers gathered in front of Gandhi statue with placards and posters that bore slogans like

"Stop murdering democracy", "We stand with Rahul Gandhi."Meanwhle, Congress leader and Rahul Gandhi' sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra participated in a day-long 'Sankalp Padyatra' near Raj Ghat in the national capital and launched a scathing attack alleged the leaders of ruling BJP of insulting her family. "My father was insulted in the Parliament; my brother has been given names like Mir Jafar. Your ministers insult my mother in the Parliament. One of your chief misisters said that Rahul Gandhi does not even know who his father is, but no action is taken against these people", said Priyanka Gandhi.

Responding to BJP's allegation on Congress of being dynast she said, "You (BJP) talk about 'Pariwarvaad', I want to ask who was Lord Ram? Was he 'Pariwarvaadi', or were the Pandavas 'Pariwarvaadi' just because they fought for the culture of their family? Should we be ashamed because our family members fought for the people of the country? My family has nurtured the democracy of this country with their blood" Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Parliament following the Surat court order convicting him in a criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark. (ANI)

