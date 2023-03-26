Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates developmental projects worth Rs 2000 cr

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday inaugurated various development projects, worth Rs 2000 crore, in Ganjam District including Chhatrapur, Hinjili and Kabisuranagar. Chief Minister Patnaik also gave land leases to 20 thousand people in the district.

Addressing the public meeting Chief Minister said, "Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana and transformation of schools under the 5T initiative are two milestone achievements of the state government." He said, "So far 50,000 people in Ganjam district have got free medical facilities under Biju Health Welfare Yojana and for this, the state government has spent more than 190 crore rupees."

"Similarly, in the school transformation program, out of 630 high schools in Ganjam district, 471 schools have been transformed so far and he promised that all the schools in the district will be transferred by next December," he added. Patnaik also said that interest-free loans of one lakh rupees are being given to farmers in the state to boot agriculture and allied activities.

Expressing that he wants women to become entrepreneurs, he said that programs have been adopted for SHGs of the state to become SMEs. He said that loans of up to five lakhs are being given to mothers without interest. Chief Minister also distributed a loan of Rs 614 crore to Mission Shakti women in Ganjam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)