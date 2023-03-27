Left Menu

Assam Rifles foils cross-border smuggling of brown sugar in Moreh

Moreh Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) has foiled cross-border smuggling of narcotics at Haolenphai village near Border Pillar 76, Manipur's Moreh, the official said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2023 07:23 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 07:23 IST
Assam Rifles foils cross-border smuggling of brown sugar in Moreh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Moreh Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) has foiled cross-border smuggling of narcotics at Haolenphai village near Border Pillar 76, Manipur's Moreh, the official said on Sunday. The official further said that based on specific input, Moreh Battalion Assam Rifles on March 24 launched surveillance and mobile vehicle check post in the general area of Haolenphai village near border pillar 76, Moreh.

"The team observed a suspicious Kenbo bike coming from Myanmar side towards Indian Territory along with black colour polythene. On noticing security forces' presence, Kenbo bike riders immediately turned back the Kenbo bike with the intention to run away," he added. The official also said that due to a rigorous chase by the team pillion rider dropped black polythene while taking advantage of the porous border, and proximity to the international border.

On detailed checking of the polythene, it contained 37 x soap cases containing brown sugar weighing approximately 1.536 kilograms. The cost of seized brown sugar is Rs 3.072 crores in the international market. The recovered items were handed over to Moreh Police Station for further legal proceedings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023