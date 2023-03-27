Left Menu

BSF arrests three persons, seizes 1,385 kg of ganja from West Tripura

The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested three suspects from West Tripura and seized 1,385 kg of marijuana (ganja) from their possession in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the official said on Sunday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested three suspects from West Tripura and seized 1,385 kg of marijuana (ganja) from their possession in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the official said on Sunday. The official said that a joint operation was carried out in the house of a suspected person of Urabari village in West Tripura following a specific intelligence input which was received in the wee hours of Sunday indicating the stocking of a huge consignment of ganja.

During the operation, one person was apprehended, the official said. "During preliminary cross-examination, he revealed the name of the main king-pin, a resident of West Tripura and other associates," the BSF official statement said.

It further said that the ganja was recovered acting on the tip and the BSF arrested three people. "A total worth Rs 2,07,75,000 weighing 1385 kg of Ganja was recovered clandestinely hidden underground in their houses where all three Indian nationals (including the kingpin) were apprehended," it added.

"Border Security Force is fully committed to eradicating the menace of drugs from Tripura and making "Tripura - A Drug-Free State". Resultantly, BSF has been conducting a special drive against trans-border smugglers, particularly of narcotics and drugs and succeeded in neutralizing them at regular intervals independently as well as in close association with other sister agencies," the BSF said. (ANI)

