Left Menu

Will ensure Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is completed by January 2024: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the under-construction Delhi-Dehradun Expressway on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2023 07:25 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 07:25 IST
Will ensure Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is completed by January 2024: Uttarakhand CM Dhami
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspects construction of Delhi-Dehradun E-way . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the under-construction Delhi-Dehradun Expressway on Sunday. During the inspection, Dhami took stock of the 340-meter-long Daat Kali tunnel and elevated section on the expressway from the officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The chief minister directed the executing agencies to complete the work within the stipulated time and pay special attention to the quality. He said that to speed up the works related to Delhi-Dehradun Expressway in Uttarakhand, NHAI will be provided with all necessary support needed from the state, to ensure the timely completion of the project. Permission has also been given to carry out work at night as well on the E-way.

"This highway will help in reducing the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun to just 2-2.5 hours. In the coming time, tourists will easily be able to come from Delhi. The work is going on very fast & we ensure that it is completed by January 2024. The speed at which road connectivity is increasing in the state it will give a major boost to economic activities in the state," he said. He also interacted with the labourers and inquired about their well-being and ordered officials to take care of their (labours) health, accommodation and food arrangements.

It is to be noted that the last 20-km stretch of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway passes through an eco-sensitive zone of Rajaji National Park and concerning that Asia's longest elevated wildlife corridor (12 km) is being constructed that includes 340-metre Daat Kali tunnel, said a press release by Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. While inspecting, Chief Engineer Public Works Department Ayaz Ahmed, District Magistrate Dehradun, Sonika, Additional Secretary Vineet Kumar and officers of NHAI were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023