India logs 1805 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

The Union Health Ministry stated that a total of 932 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours increasing the total recoveries to 4,41,64,815. The recovery Rate is currently at 98.79 per cent

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2023 11:39 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 11:39 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A total of 1,805 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country as per the official update released by the Union Health Ministry. The official release stated that India's active caseload currently stands at 10,300 with active cases standing at 0.02 per cent.

The Union Health Ministry in its release mentioned that a total of 932 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours increasing the total recoveries to 4,41,64,815. The recovery rate is currently at 98.79 per cent. "A total of 220.65 crore comprising (Total Vaccine doses 95.20 crores Second Dose and 22.86 crores Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive," the press release mentioned.

The daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate stand at 3.19 per cent and 1.39 per cent, respectively. "A total of 92.10 cr total tests conducted so far with 56,551 tests conducted in the last 24 hours," the release said.

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Monday evening will hold a meeting with States' health secretaries and senior officers, via video conferencing, to review the preparedness for COVID-19. Recently the Union Health Secretary and Dr Rajiv Bahl, DG, ICMR issued a joint advisory to the States/UTs chief secretaries and Sr Health Officers to keep a close watch on the evolving etiologies (causes of diseases) of influenza. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

