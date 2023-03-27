Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Assistant Platoon Commander killed in Naxal-led IED blast in Bijapur

According to the police, a team of security personnel were out on an area domination exercise on Monday morning from Mirtur police station and when they reached a forest patch between Temenar and Etepal, the officer accidentally stepped over an IED placed by the Naxals resulting in an explosion.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2023 12:51 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 12:51 IST
Chhattisgarh: Assistant Platoon Commander killed in Naxal-led IED blast in Bijapur
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An officer of the Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) was killed by unidentified Naxals in an explosion triggered by an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on Monday in the state's insurgency-hit Bijapur district, said the police. The deceased officer has been identified as Assistant Platoon Commander Vijay Yadav (58).

The incident took place between Temenar and Etepal area this morning, said a police officer. Further, the police also informed that the officer was belonging to the 19th battalion of CAF's D-Company and was a native of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, a team of security personnel were out on an area domination exercise on Monday morning from Mirtur police station and when they reached a forest patch between Temenar and Etepal, the officer accidentally stepped over an IED placed by the Naxals resulting in an explosion. Further information is awaited.

Earlier, an encounter broke out between a joint party of Indo-Tibetan Border Police and District Reserve Guard and Naxals in the forest area of Chote Burgum in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Sunday, officials said. The Naxals fled the area taking advantage of forest cover, officials said.

During a search operation in the area, the security forces recovered two IEDs which were later defused at the spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023