Left Menu

Russian rouble strengthens as tax payments beckon, oil prices rise

The Russian rouble strengthened on Monday, supported by rising oil prices and this week's month-end tax payment, which usually sees exporters convert foreign exchange revenues to pay local liabilities. The rouble could test the lower boundary of the 76-77 range against the dollar in today's trading, said Promsvyazbank analyst Egor Zhilnikov. "The approaching end of tax payments and also a rather favourable backdrop on energy markets will show support," Zhilnikov said.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-03-2023 13:18 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 13:16 IST
Russian rouble strengthens as tax payments beckon, oil prices rise
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russian rouble strengthened on Monday, supported by rising oil prices and this week's month-end tax payment, which usually sees exporters convert foreign exchange revenues to pay local liabilities. At 0728 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at 76.69, recovering after clipping a near one-week low at market opening.

It had gained 0.3% to trade at 82.49 versus the euro . It had firmed 0.1% against the yuan to 11.13 . The rouble could test the lower boundary of the 76-77 range against the dollar in today's trading, said Promsvyazbank analyst Egor Zhilnikov.

"The approaching end of tax payments and also a rather favourable backdrop on energy markets will show support," Zhilnikov said. Taxes this month are due on Tuesday.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.1% at $75.80 a barrel, supporting Russian stock indexes. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.5% to 992.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1% higher at 2,415.9 points.

For Russian equities guide see For Russian treasury bonds see

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023